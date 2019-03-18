Simeck, Leon E., age 77, of Flat Rock, MI passed away Thursday, March 14, surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born October 27, 1941 to Ida (Rademacher) Simeck and O.T. Simeck. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy (Simeck) McWilliams. Simeck is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia (Hall) Simeck, daughter Laurelyn (Leon) Hewitt, brother Ted Simeck, brother-in-law James McWilliams, brother-in-law, Michael (Pam) Hall, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leon was the owner of Leon’s Heating and Air Conditioning for over 50 years. He was also the founder of the Flat Rock Model Train Club which has entertained over 12,000 visitors. Favorite pastimes included travel. Simeck and wife visited over 25 countries including a family trip to central Europe to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Simeck was an avid downhill skier, car collector, and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed coffee and conversation with his many friends at local hangouts. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Leon’s life at Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home in Flat Rock from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Friday March 22nd. Saturday, a visitation will be held at the First Congregational U.C.C. at 10 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00. In Lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Flat Rock Train Depot to continue this organization as part of our community. Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary