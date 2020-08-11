1/1
Leonard Henry Mannausa
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Henry Mannausa, age 88 of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his home. Born January 14, 1932 in Ecorse, Leonard was the son of Philip and Edna (Corns) Mannausa. A graduate of Ecorse High School, he faithfully served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Leonard married the love of his life, Sherry Padar, on October 9, 1954. Sadly she preceded him in death November 15, 2015. Leonard worked at Great Lakes Steel for over 32 years, retiring in 1981. Leonard was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church. Leonard was an active outdoorsman and conservationist throughout his life as a member of the Trenton Sportsman Club where he had served as president and the Michigan United Conservation Club where he had served as the Vice President. He raised pheasants for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. In 1986 Leonard was voted conservationist of the year. In 1988 he started a restoration project at Pt. Mouilee and purchased Grassy Island through a grant. In 1990 procured a grant to build and Waterfowlers Interpretive Center. Leonard also served as an advisor and lobbyist for State Representative George Manns. He was an aviation pilot with many hours of flying time. Leonard leaves to cherish his memory his children: Chris (Laura) Mannausa and Philip (Janice) Mannausa; grandchildren: Philip (Angela) Mannausa Jr., Carrie (Eric) Lawson, Trevor Mannausa and Christopher (Katie) Mannausa; as well as six great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters. A celebration of Leonard’s life has been arranged under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3pm until 9pm. The funeral service will be Thursday. He will lie in state from 10am until a mass of resurrection at 10:30 from St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Lying in State
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved