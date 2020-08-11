Leonard Henry Mannausa, age 88 of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his home. Born January 14, 1932 in Ecorse, Leonard was the son of Philip and Edna (Corns) Mannausa. A graduate of Ecorse High School, he faithfully served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Leonard married the love of his life, Sherry Padar, on October 9, 1954. Sadly she preceded him in death November 15, 2015. Leonard worked at Great Lakes Steel for over 32 years, retiring in 1981. Leonard was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church. Leonard was an active outdoorsman and conservationist throughout his life as a member of the Trenton Sportsman Club where he had served as president and the Michigan United Conservation Club where he had served as the Vice President. He raised pheasants for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. In 1986 Leonard was voted conservationist of the year. In 1988 he started a restoration project at Pt. Mouilee and purchased Grassy Island through a grant. In 1990 procured a grant to build and Waterfowlers Interpretive Center. Leonard also served as an advisor and lobbyist for State Representative George Manns. He was an aviation pilot with many hours of flying time. Leonard leaves to cherish his memory his children: Chris (Laura) Mannausa and Philip (Janice) Mannausa; grandchildren: Philip (Angela) Mannausa Jr., Carrie (Eric) Lawson, Trevor Mannausa and Christopher (Katie) Mannausa; as well as six great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters. A celebration of Leonard’s life has been arranged under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3pm until 9pm. The funeral service will be Thursday. He will lie in state from 10am until a mass of resurrection at 10:30 from St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com