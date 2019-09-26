Home

Leonard "Bob" Otterstetter

Leonard "Bob" Otterstetter Obituary
Otterstetter, Leonard “Bob”, age 87 of Trenton, passed away September 23, 2019. Loving husband of the late Janet. Dear father of Jeff (Kim) and Susan (Clinton Frank) Otterstetter. Proud grandfather of Matthew (Amanda), Madison, Zachary, Hannah, Ryan, Peyton, Gavin, and Isabelle. Also survived by a sister in law Joanne Fields. Leonard was preceded in death by a son Kevin. Leonard was a devoted member of the Trenton Lions Club, Trenton Hockey Association, and St. Paul Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trenton Lions Club. To share a memory please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
