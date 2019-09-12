Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Services
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Cyprian Church
13249 Pennsylvania Road
Riverview, MI
Leonardo A. Salvato


1931 - 2019
Leonardo A. Salvato Obituary
Salvato, Leonardo A. September 10, 2019. Age 88 of Riverview. Beloved husband of the late Joan Salvato, loving father of John (Marie) Salvato and Susan Keating. Grandfather of Madison and Alaina Salvato; Eric, Jacob, and Zachary Watson; Brother of Tom, Mary, and Gelsomina. Born in Cariati, Italy, Leo emigrated to the US at age 15 and served in the US Army. Joan and Leo were married 54 years, enjoying family vacations in Houghton Lake. He worked 38 years, along side his brother, at Hoover Steel Treating in Warren. Visitation, Friday, September 13, 2019, 2-9 p.m., Wake Service at 7 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12 p.m. until time of Mass 12:30 p.m., St. Cyprian Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
