Lillian Heikkila
Heikkila, Lillian of Lincoln Park. October 23, 2020. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Connie), Donald and John. Dear sister of Frank Smith. Proud grandmother of Kelsey (Jake) Bosquez and Robert. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Services Friday Instate 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish with 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
OCT
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
OCT
30
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Scapular Parish
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Scapular Parish
Funeral services provided by
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
