Lillian Heikkila

Heikkila, Lillian of Lincoln Park. October 23, 2020. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Connie), Donald and John. Dear sister of Frank Smith. Proud grandmother of Kelsey (Jake) Bosquez and Robert. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Services Friday Instate 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish with 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.



