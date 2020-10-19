Constantakis, Lillian Jo Anna DeRose 3/1/1928 - 9/27/2020 Mrs. Lillian Constantakis, 92, entered eternal life on September 27, 2020. A Funeral Service for Lillian will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Howe-Petersen Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180. Trisagion Prayer Service followed by Family Eulogies will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. and prior to the service from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday. Beloved wife of Clarence R. Constantakis for 68 years, loving mother and mother in law of Paula Constantakis Young, (Tom), Robert Constan, (Kim), Vicki Constan, Jeffrey Constantakis, Carol L. Constan (Steve Dvorak). Loving Aunt Lisa Guerena and treasured grandmother of Justin Dvorak, Natalie and Sophie Ritsema, Dr. Lena Young, Christina Young, John Constantakis, Joseph Constantakis and Susanne Constantakis. Preceded by her daughter Dr. Anna Constantakis Ritsema. Loving mother in law of Charles Ritsema. Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
.