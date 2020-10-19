1/1
Lillian Jo Anna Constantakis DeRose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constantakis, Lillian Jo Anna DeRose 3/1/1928 - 9/27/2020 Mrs. Lillian Constantakis, 92, entered eternal life on September 27, 2020. A Funeral Service for Lillian will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Howe-Petersen Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180. Trisagion Prayer Service followed by Family Eulogies will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. and prior to the service from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday. Beloved wife of Clarence R. Constantakis for 68 years, loving mother and mother in law of Paula Constantakis Young, (Tom), Robert Constan, (Kim), Vicki Constan, Jeffrey Constantakis, Carol L. Constan (Steve Dvorak). Loving Aunt Lisa Guerena and treasured grandmother of Justin Dvorak, Natalie and Sophie Ritsema, Dr. Lena Young, Christina Young, John Constantakis, Joseph Constantakis and Susanne Constantakis. Preceded by her daughter Dr. Anna Constantakis Ritsema. Loving mother in law of Charles Ritsema. Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved