Bell, Linda L., age 69, of Grosse Ile, February 28, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Christine) Syrocki and Jeremy (Kristina) Syrocki. Dearest grandmother of Cody, Jacob, Brianna, Braydon and Christian. She is also survived by her siblings, Bill, Mike, Cathy and Sandy. Service is Saturday, 6pm at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 5-8pm. Her creamation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" locatd inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019