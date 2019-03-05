Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Louise Bell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Louise Bell Obituary
Bell, Linda L., age 69, of Grosse Ile, February 28, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Christine) Syrocki and Jeremy (Kristina) Syrocki. Dearest grandmother of Cody, Jacob, Brianna, Braydon and Christian. She is also survived by her siblings, Bill, Mike, Cathy and Sandy. Service is Saturday, 6pm at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 5-8pm. Her creamation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" locatd inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now