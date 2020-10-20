1/1
Linda Sue Wilson
Linda Sue Wilson of Manchester, MI, formerly of Southgate, age 74, died October 19, 2020. Linda graduated from Riverview High School in 1964. She was a proud mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a strong Christian woman who put her faith, family and friends as her top priorities. Linda started a Bunco club in 1972, that is still going strong today. Linda was a member of the Sharon United Methodist Church. Linda married her high school sweetheart, James Kimball Wilson, Jr. on August 19, 1964, and he survives. Linda is also survived by one daughter, Shari (David) Luckey of Ann Arbor; one brother, Thomas A. (Laura) Bowles; 4 grandchildren, Jay (Devin), Anya, Isabella, and Luke Luckey; several nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her son, James Wilson III, her parents, and her infant sister, Barbara Diane Bowles. Full obituary at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
