LYKINS, Linda V., age 75, of Southgate, August 05, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William David Lykins. Loving mother of Paula Lykins and John (Karen) Lykins. Dearest grandmother of Lisa Marie (Matthew) Bush and Thomas David Lykins. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Fannie Miller and her brothers Carl, Ernest, Johnny, Harold and Bob. Service was Tuesday, 4 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com