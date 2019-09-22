|
|
In Loving Memory of LESTER Finkbinder January 11, 1957 to September 20, 2017 Year two, the pain and heartaches still the same as the day you left us, we just miss you more with each passing day. Who knew with the simple life you led you could leave behind so much It’s just a lot of little things but they mean so much to us. Everywhere we look there’s one more memory, there’s a little bit of you in everything we see. Fly High free bird until we meet again, We love you so much. Deb, Baby Albert, Crystal & Family
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019