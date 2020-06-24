Lois Johnson
Lois Johnson. June 24, 2020. Age 87 of Riverview. Beloved wife of Carl. Loving mother of Ruth Walls, Sarah Johnson, Jamie (William) Renshaw, Mary (Paul) Sawicki and Rebecca (Michael) Cheng. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
