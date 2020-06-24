Lois Johnson. June 24, 2020. Age 87 of Riverview. Beloved wife of Carl. Loving mother of Ruth Walls, Sarah Johnson, Jamie (William) Renshaw, Mary (Paul) Sawicki and Rebecca (Michael) Cheng. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.