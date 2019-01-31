Dawson, Lois Margaret was born in Allen Park, Michigan on November 13, 1930, to Leo C. & Roxie M. Page. She entered Heaven’s gates on January 27, 2019. Lois had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and served as the head cook at their school. Lois was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles Dawson Jr. She is survived by her sons, Charles L. Dawson and his wife Cynthia, Kris P. Dawson, Joel A. Dawson and his wife Tami, and Ross A. Dawson and his wife Shanna. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Dale J. Dawson, Gennifer L. Brumo (Michael), and Kelli P. Dawson. She also had three great grandchildren, Sofie, Millie and Olivia Brumo. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life Service on February 16th at 11am, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 13115 Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI 48180. A luncheon to follow in the school after the service. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to: Beaumont Hospice https://www.beaumont.org/giving/ways-to-give. By mail: Beaumont Health Foundation, PO Box 5802, Troy, MI 48007-5802. By Phone: 248-551-5330 “Faith, family and friends are not the desserts that follow the big meal of success; they are the success.” - Mark Sanborn Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary