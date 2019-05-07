Home

Bouchard, Loretta “Lorrie”. May 3, 2019. Age 72 of Taylor. Beloved wife of Frank “Tom”. Dearest mother of Timothy, Kenneth (Kristy), Michelle, Raymond (Heather) and the late Karen. Cherished grandmother of Samantha and Matthieu. Dear sister of Margaret “Peggy” (Robert) Fisher and John Schwendeman. Visitation, Monday, May 6, 2019, 1:00 PM-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 8, 2019
