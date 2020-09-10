1/1
Loretta Jane Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEWART, Loretta J., age 89, of Trenton, September 07, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl “Beef” Stewart. Loving mother of Ed (Judy) Stewart, Richard (Debbie) Stewart, Laura Liparoto, Linda (Mark) Goodman, Yvonne (Ernest) Ibarra and Earl (Marilyn) Stewart. Dearest grandmother of Heidi, Richie, Sheila, Eddie, Little Yvonne, Philip, Melissa, Brian, Jacquelyn, Greg, Katie and Alexis and great-grandmother of 11. She is also survived by her brother William Patterson and her sisters Betty Williamson, Shirley (Bob) McClure and Linda McDonald. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Harvey and Donnie. She was a huge contributor to several different charities. Service was Friday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Friday, 9-10 a.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved