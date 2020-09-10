STEWART, Loretta J., age 89, of Trenton, September 07, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl “Beef” Stewart. Loving mother of Ed (Judy) Stewart, Richard (Debbie) Stewart, Laura Liparoto, Linda (Mark) Goodman, Yvonne (Ernest) Ibarra and Earl (Marilyn) Stewart. Dearest grandmother of Heidi, Richie, Sheila, Eddie, Little Yvonne, Philip, Melissa, Brian, Jacquelyn, Greg, Katie and Alexis and great-grandmother of 11. She is also survived by her brother William Patterson and her sisters Betty Williamson, Shirley (Bob) McClure and Linda McDonald. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Harvey and Donnie. She was a huge contributor to several different charities. Service was Friday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Friday, 9-10 a.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store