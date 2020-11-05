1/1
Lorraine Jean (Lorrie) Reno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reno, Lorraine (Lorrie) Jean, of Trenton Michigan. Passed away November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen (Steve). Cherished mother of Eric (Luisa Giovannone), Gregg (Donna Boyce), and Jill (Michael Angell). Adored grandmother of Jennifer, Dakota, Jordan, Calyssa, Sarah and Elizabeth as well as a step grandson Gregory and step- great grandson Gabriel. She is survived by her brother Thomas Wonsacz. She was loved dearly by her family, which also included several brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will take place at Martenson’s Funeral Home in Trenton on Sunday, November 8, from 2:00-8:00 p.m, with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be Monday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church in Woodhaven. She will lie in-state from 10:30-11:00 a.m. After Mass, there will be a procession to Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lorrie’s memory to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 426 in Trenton, MI. Please visit www.martenson.com for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Martenson’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Service
06:30 PM
Martenson’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral
Our Lady of Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved