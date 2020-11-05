Reno, Lorraine (Lorrie) Jean, of Trenton Michigan. Passed away November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen (Steve). Cherished mother of Eric (Luisa Giovannone), Gregg (Donna Boyce), and Jill (Michael Angell). Adored grandmother of Jennifer, Dakota, Jordan, Calyssa, Sarah and Elizabeth as well as a step grandson Gregory and step- great grandson Gabriel. She is survived by her brother Thomas Wonsacz. She was loved dearly by her family, which also included several brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will take place at Martenson’s Funeral Home in Trenton on Sunday, November 8, from 2:00-8:00 p.m, with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be Monday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church in Woodhaven. She will lie in-state from 10:30-11:00 a.m. After Mass, there will be a procession to Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lorrie’s memory to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 426 in Trenton, MI. Please visit www.martenson.com
