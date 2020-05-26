Lorraine L. Peters
1925 - 2020
Lorraine L. Peters, age 95 of Riverview, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 at Bellaire Senior Living. Born April 20, 1925 in Ecorse, Lorraine was the daughter of George and Marguerite (LaBelle) Cooke. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Peters, on July 21, 1945. Sadly he preceded her in death May 6, 2010. Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory her children: Marguerite (Dennis) Ankney, Linda (Bill Nieding) Cleyman and Lawrence (Simone Collier) Peters; 6 grandchildren: Christine, Kelly, Lynn, Steven, Travis and Aaron; as well as 8 great grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, a celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held privately. Memorial contributions in honor of Lorraine may be made to Care Team Hospice. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
