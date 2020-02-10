|
Canuelle, Lorraine Rose, age 84, passed away on February 8, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1935 in North Adams, Massachusetts to Yolanda (Genesi) and Louis Forlino. She married the late Lawrence Canuelle on November 13, 1954 in Lincoln Park, Michigan. Together, they raised two girls, Linda and Kelley. Lorraine was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; Christian Mother and Altar Care volunteer at Christ the Good Shepherd Church; Member of St. Pius Widows’ Club; and Inspector of Absentee Ballots for Elections. Lorraine is survived by daughters Linda (Bill) Stockton and Kelley (Mark) Collins; grandchildren Holly (Colin) Battersby, Trevor (Christina) Collins and Christy (Tracy) Parent; great-grandchildren Scarlett, Connor and Josephine Battersby, Cecilia and Joseph Collins, and Lily Parent; nephews Robert (Sally) Barbantini, Kenneth Rensi, Jr. and Andrew Barbantini; nieces Maria Barbantini and Barbara Barbantini; and great-nieces Michele Barbantini, Melissa Barbantini, Matthew Rensi, Sarah Barbantini and Shannon King. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 3-8pm, Rosary 4pm, at the Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30am until time of Mass 10am, at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1540 Riverbank St., Lincoln Park. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020