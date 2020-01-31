Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Behnke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Veronica Behnke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Veronica Behnke Obituary
BEHNKE, Lorraine V., age 76, of Flat Rock, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Dennis Behnke, blessed to be married for 55 years. Loving mother of Mark Behnke, Daniel Behnke and Jennifer (Behnke) Orman. Dearest grandmother of Michael (Kailey Miller) Orman Jr., Ryan (Haylee) Orman, Jason Orman and Matthew Orman. She is also survived by her sister Shelia Farrar. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -