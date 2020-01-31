|
BEHNKE, Lorraine V., age 76, of Flat Rock, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Dennis Behnke, blessed to be married for 55 years. Loving mother of Mark Behnke, Daniel Behnke and Jennifer (Behnke) Orman. Dearest grandmother of Michael (Kailey Miller) Orman Jr., Ryan (Haylee) Orman, Jason Orman and Matthew Orman. She is also survived by her sister Shelia Farrar. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020