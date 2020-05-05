Louis A. Kanan
Louis A Kanan Sr. - 03-27-1948 - 04-29-2020. In memory of Louis Kanan, age 72, died peacefully on April 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann, and 5 children, John (Linda), Andrew (Rita), Louis Jr. (Janet), Ann Rosalie Hatmaker and Providence (Andrew) Bernardi, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 6 sisters. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Anthony and Gertrude, and brother John. A Memorial service will be held at a later time. Eternal rest grant to our beloved deceased, O God and let the perpetual light shine upon him.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
