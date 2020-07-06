1/1
Louis Molla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Molla, Louis R. July 2, 2020. Age 86 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Eleanor Molla. Loving father of Mary Frances Mckinney of Raleigh, NC, Jacqueyln Molla of Southgate and the late Angela Hicks-Grabowski. Dearest grandfather of Louis Hicks. Dear brother of Adelia Molla of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Livio Molla Jr. of Washington, PA. Preceded in death by siblings Julia Archual, William Molla, Jean Spitznogle, Florence Paradise, John Molla and Elvira Falvo. Louis was the former owner of Super White Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Wyandotte. Memorial Gathering, Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass, 10:00 AM, St. Pius Catholic Church, 14101 Superior, Southgate. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved