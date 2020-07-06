Louis Molla

Molla, Louis R. July 2, 2020. Age 86 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Eleanor Molla. Loving father of Mary Frances Mckinney of Raleigh, NC, Jacqueyln Molla of Southgate and the late Angela Hicks-Grabowski. Dearest grandfather of Louis Hicks. Dear brother of Adelia Molla of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Livio Molla Jr. of Washington, PA. Preceded in death by siblings Julia Archual, William Molla, Jean Spitznogle, Florence Paradise, John Molla and Elvira Falvo. Louis was the former owner of Super White Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Wyandotte. Memorial Gathering, Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass, 10:00 AM, St. Pius Catholic Church, 14101 Superior, Southgate. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store