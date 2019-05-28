|
Age 83, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Gail (David) Boomer, Louis T. (Christine) Sugo, Linda Erickson and Patsy (David) Curnell. Dear grandfather of Timothy (Laura) Boomer, Bethany Boomer, Allyson Sugo, Lindsay Sugo, Louis M. Sugo, Ben Erickson, John Erickson, Cassie Curnell, Carmen Curnell and Cal Curnell. Dearest great grandfather of T. Rex Boomer. Visitation Thursday 1 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Ave., Allen Park, MI. Rosary Service Thursday Evening. In State Friday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI. Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 29, 2019