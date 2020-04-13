Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Angela Marduce Simon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Angela Marduce Simon Obituary
Died peacefully on April 6, 2020, at age 88 in Surprise, AZ. Beloved wife of the late George Eugene Simon for 59 years. Loving mother of George (Emily), Mark (Karen), Steven (Marie), the late Cynthia Corso, Bruce (Jana), Laura Gutierrez, Matthew (Anna), and Paul (Melissa). Dearest sister of Alice Vorves and Richard Marduce; predeceased by siblings Helen, Walter, and Thomas Marduce. Proud and loving grandmother of 27 and great-grandmother of 17 children. Louise graduated in 1949 from St. Francis Xavier High School in Ecorse, Michigan. Condolences online at ttps://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/phoenix-az/shadow-mountain-mortuary/2412. Private burial with memorial service to be held later.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -