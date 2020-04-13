|
Died peacefully on April 6, 2020, at age 88 in Surprise, AZ. Beloved wife of the late George Eugene Simon for 59 years. Loving mother of George (Emily), Mark (Karen), Steven (Marie), the late Cynthia Corso, Bruce (Jana), Laura Gutierrez, Matthew (Anna), and Paul (Melissa). Dearest sister of Alice Vorves and Richard Marduce; predeceased by siblings Helen, Walter, and Thomas Marduce. Proud and loving grandmother of 27 and great-grandmother of 17 children. Louise graduated in 1949 from St. Francis Xavier High School in Ecorse, Michigan. Condolences online at ttps://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/phoenix-az/shadow-mountain-mortuary/2412. Private burial with memorial service to be held later.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020