BRUGEL, Lucille L., age 94, of Huron Township, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Brugel. Loving mother of Andrew (Siretia) Christensen. Dear grandmother of Andrew (Shelly), Dennis (Julie), Christa (Paul) and Jamell. Dearest great grandmother of Raven, Jacob, Kailey and great-great grandmother of Kaden. She was preceded in death by her parents Werner and Lena Struznegger. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 21 to May 24, 2020.