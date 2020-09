Or Copy this URL to Share

White, Lula “Lou”. September 14, 2020. Age 95 of Wyandotte. Loving mother of Keith Coleman and Reta Sue Vasseur. Dear sister of Pauline lane. Dearest grandmother of Monica, Tammy, and Cindy. Loving great-grandmother of Cavin, Tyler, and Chelsea. Funeral Services were held Friday from the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Lou’s guestbook at



