Wingate, Lynn M. December 4, 2019. Age 67, formerly of Southgate. Survived by her husband, Dana Wingate, daughters, Angela (John) Davis, Pam Wingate and Julie (Daniel) Templeton; grandchildren, Archer, Adelaide and John Jr; mother, Geraldine “Geri” Hewitt; siblings, Monica (Dennis) Perri, Ralph “Bud” (Mary) Okker, Terry Troutman, Jim (Rhonda) Okker and Lisa (Ken) Whitt; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Ralph Okker. Visitation, Thursday, December 12, 2019, 4-8 p.m. and Friday, December 13, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019