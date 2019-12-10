Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Lynn M. Wingate Obituary
Wingate, Lynn M. December 4, 2019. Age 67, formerly of Southgate. Survived by her husband, Dana Wingate, daughters, Angela (John) Davis, Pam Wingate and Julie (Daniel) Templeton; grandchildren, Archer, Adelaide and John Jr; mother, Geraldine “Geri” Hewitt; siblings, Monica (Dennis) Perri, Ralph “Bud” (Mary) Okker, Terry Troutman, Jim (Rhonda) Okker and Lisa (Ken) Whitt; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Ralph Okker. Visitation, Thursday, December 12, 2019, 4-8 p.m. and Friday, December 13, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019
