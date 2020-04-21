|
|
Johnson, Mabel K. April 19, 2020. Age 92 of Southgate. Mabel is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Sue (Early), husband Robert Sr., sisters Ray and Helen, daughter Karen, son Robert and granddaughter Michelle. She will be dearly missed by her daughter in law Mary, niece Donna, nephew Billy, her 7 grandchildren, Tim (Sarah-Beth), Brooke (Jon), Jack, and Jacob (Erica) and 6 great grandchildren, Lavinia, Marianne, Felix, Aeris, Oliveene and Kellan. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Newport TN alongside her husband and children. A private memorial service will be held this summer by her family. Memorial contributions are appreciated to to help find a cure for macular degeneration. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020