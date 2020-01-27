|
|
Mable Irene Miller, age 81, of Grosse Ile, January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas O. Miller. Loving mother of James (Milli) Venier, Michael (Robin) Venier and Thomas (Kim) Miller. Dear grandmother of Michael, James and Darrell. Dearest nana to her special buddy, great-grandson Ethan, and 7 other wonderful great-grandchildren. Cherished aunt and great-aunt to many nieces, nephews and their children. A friend and second mom to so many lucky others. She is also survived by her sister Inez. She is preceded in death by her brothers, George, Don and Bob, and sister Wendy. Visitation was Tuesday, January 28, 1:00 ~ 7:00 PM, and the service was Tuesday, January 28, at 7:00 PM both at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020