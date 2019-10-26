|
|
Audia, Madelene T. October 25, 2019. Age 84 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Audia. Loving mother of Gloria (Jerry McLean) Audia and Frank (Beth) Audia. Dearest grandmother (“Nonnie”) of Samantha, Alexandra, and Noah. Dear sister of William and Eugene Bernocco. Beloved sister in law of Tony (Frances) Audia, the late Joe (Sue) Audia, and the late Antionette (Homer) Mancuso. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Madelene grew up in Vandergrift, PA, and moved to Dearborn, MI when she was 16. She was a proud graduate of Fordson High School, and after graduating worked as a secretary at Ford World Headquarters and the Mercury Building, before marrying Frank in 1956. Madelene loved to cook big Italian meals, garden, crochet, and spend time surrounded by the friends and family that she loved (including Remi the Dog). Madelene was an immensely joyful mother and grandmother, and opened her home to many for parties and dinners. She was also very active in St. Barbara’s Christian Mothers, and a member of the Italian-American Club. In short, she was an absolutely wonderful, humble human being. Services were entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. Mass of the Resurrection took place Tuesday at St. Barbara Catholic Church. Donations in Madelene's honor may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 13534 Colson, Dearborn. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Madelene’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019