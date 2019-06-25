|
Mahamed A. Assed Jr. age 57 of Clarksville, TN passed away at his residence on Sunday June 23, 2019. He was born in Garden City, MI, on July 20, 1961, the son of the late Mahamed A. Assed Sr. and Lillian Mourey Assed. Mahamed had worked during his life in food service as a chef, most recently as a restaurant owner in Assumption, IL until his health no longer permitted him to work. He was known as a great cook and loved to share his gift. He is survived by his wife Sheryl Moore of Clarksville; a son Christopher Moore (Michelle) of Clarksville; a grandson Axel Moore of Clarksville; as well as four brothers Ahamed Assed (Becky) of Cerritos, CA; Assad M. Assad of Dearborn, MI; Sallah Assed (Cheryl) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; and Allie Assed (Michele) of San Pedro, CA. Also surviving is a close friend who was thought of as a brother, Tony Marshall of Clarksville. In addition to his parents, Mahamed is preceded in death by a brother Omar Assed. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 30, 2019