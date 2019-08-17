|
BEATON, Malcolm F., Age 83. August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Daryl. Loving father of Sheri (Greg) Gosser and Shawn (Dale) Richardson. Dear brother of Ann Marie Prush, Ambrose Beaton, late Mary Henry, late Kathryn Montroy, late Margaret "Benjie" Lesko, late Clara Bondy, late Theresa Beaton, late Judy Wasztyl, late Finlay, late Roderick and the late Angus Beaton. 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation 3:00pm to 8:00pm Friday at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral service 10:00am Saturday (In state from 9:30am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the ALS Association (donate online at www.alsa.org/donate or by mail to PO Box 37022, Boone, Iowa 50037-0022) or to the River Rouge Animal Shelter (100 Pleasant Street, River Rouge MI 48218).
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019