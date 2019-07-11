Home

Reidy, Marcia Ann. July 8, 2019. Age 60 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Nora (Devin) Ezop, Molly (Philip) Turnwald, Margaret (John) Fitzgerald, Bridget and Jamie. Dearest grandmother of Finn, Audrey, Charles and Iris Pippa. Dear daughter of Peggy Burns and the late Norman T. Burns. Also survived by 6 siblings, many brothers and sisters in law, and many nieces and nephews. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 14, 2019
