|
|
Murphy, Margaret “Peggy”. March 18, 2019. Age 87 of Riverview. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Dr. Terry (Jack Becker), Julia and Margaret (Patrick) Stubblebine. Dearest grandmother of Jacob Stubblebine, Amanda (Tim) Bono and Lauren Becker. Great grandmother of Ezra Bono and Levi Bono. Preceded in death by parents William and Grace Tipton. Visitation, Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM, St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Rd., Riverview.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019