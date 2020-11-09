1/1
Margaret Ann Cybulla
Cybulla, Margaret Ann. Age 90 of Trenton, formerly of Wyandotte. 11/6/2020. Beloved wife of Victor J. Cybulla, Sr. Loving mother of John (the late Wendy) Cybulla, Cheryl (Robert) Savage, Thomas (Lorie) Cybulla (the late Marjorie Ditzhazy), Nancy (Timothy) Johnson and James (Lisa) Cybulla. Proud grandmother of 9. Great grandmother of 11. Step grandmother of 9. Step great grandmother of 13. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Anna Finnigan and brother Edward Finnigan. Visitation was Monday 11/9/2020 5-8 p.m. at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Funeral Mass was Tuesday 11/10/2020 instate 9:30 AM until 10 a.m. Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Trenton. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Visit www.martenson.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
