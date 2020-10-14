1/1
Margaret Caroline (Long) Demmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Demmer, Margaret Caroline (Long) died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones during the early hours of October 12, 2020. Margaret was called “Honey” by her late husband Jack and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 18, 1925 to Margaret Gretz and John Long. She grew up in Detroit and Dearborn. She graduated from Holy Redeemer High School and worked for several years as a stenographer at General Motors. In 1946, Margaret met her future husband, Jack Demmer, on a blind date arranged by her brother-in-law, Earl McCarter. Jack and Margaret were married in 1948 and started their family. In 1951, they settled into their home in Dearborn and became members of the Church of the Divine Child. They celebrated 68 years of marriage together. Margaret and Jack enjoyed playing golf at Dearborn Country Club, traveling and having a great time no matter what they did. They enjoyed family trips to Mackinac Island and Disney World, visits to children who live across the country, and attending youth sporting events for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her children Pat (Tom) Groszko, Sue (Bill) Hermann, Bill (Sharon) Demmer, Jim (Linda) Demmer, Marianne (Art) Nelson and Jean (Colin) Zick, 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Demmer, her daughter-in-law, Shirley (Dudek) Demmer and her siblings, Theodore Long, Frances McCarter and Raymond Long. A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Divine Child Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Kelly’s Kidz Foundation, Angela Hospice or the Monsignor Herbert Weier Scholarship Program. Funeral Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home and John N. Santeiu Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com www.santeiufuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Directors
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved