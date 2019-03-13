Flynn, Margaret Dorothy May. Age 93 of Farmington Hills formerly of Southgate. Margaret Dorothy May (Clark) Flynn passed away peacefully at her residence in Farmington Hills, MI, on March 10, 2019. She was born in Chippenham, Wiltshire, England on February 7, 1926. She was orphaned at age seven and raised in Chippenham by her maternal grandparents. She met Thomas Francis Flynn when he was in the U.S. Army and stationed in England for training in 1943. She and Thomas were married in England on July 27, 1945. He was transported home for discharge and Margaret was able to come to the U.S. to be with her husband in early 1946. She and Thomas were married for 67 years, living for over 58 years in Southgate, Michigan, until Thomas' passing in 2013. They were the parents of 10 children, Terrence (Vickie) Flynn, Janet (David) Miller, Margaret (Peter) Hamlett, John (Christine) Flynn, Thomas M. (Kathy) Flynn, Valerie (Edward) Hornyak, Elizabeth (Timothy) Burnett, the late Maureen (Leonard) Butski, Robert (Shelley) Flynn, and Michael (LeeAnn) Flynn. They were the grandparents of 26 grandchildren and the great grandparents of 22 great-grandchildren. Margaret is also survived by her sister Lorna Seth of Pomeroy, Ohio. After her youngest child began school, she was employed as a school librarian by Southgate Public Schools. She could sew and knit so expertly and beautifully people would say she should go into business. She traveled and had a very enjoyable retirement with her husband and family. She was most beloved and will be greatly missed by all of her family members and all who knew her. Memorial Gathering, St. Pius X Parish, 14101 Superior Road, Southgate, on Friday March 22, 2019, 9:30 AM until the time of her Mass at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel. Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary