Margaret Henrietta Insco

INSCO, Margaret H., age 94, of Southgate, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Insco. Loving mother of Richard “Rick” (Patricia) Insco, Joy (Stan) Tarlowicz, Gregory Insco, Susan (Charles) Ramsey and Laurie (Thomas) Ziembowicz. Dearest proud grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of many and great-great grandmother of many. She is preceded in death by her daughter Karen D. Barnes. Service is Monday, 6 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 1-8 p.m. Her cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020
