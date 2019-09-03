|
Age 96, of Allen Park, passed away on 8/29/2019. Beloved wife of the late William Blascak and the late James A. Hinds. She was a loving mother to her son, the late Gerald Blascak and to her daughters, Kathleen (Dave) Kovacs and Denise (Dana) Smith. She was the dear & proud grandmother of Landon & Blake Kovacs and Alaina, Jordan, Janae & Alissa Smith and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a long-time member of St.Cyril's Catholic Church. She was co-owner with her husband, James Hinds, of Allen Stationery and Office Supply in Allen Park for many years. During WWII she proudly worked at the Dearborn Assembly Plant as a Rosie the Riveter. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 10-12am, service at 12 at Weise Funeral Home 7210 Park Ave, Allen Park (313-382-1150). A private burial will take place at Michigan Memorial. Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019