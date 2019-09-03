Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hinds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Hinds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Hinds Obituary
Age 96, of Allen Park, passed away on 8/29/2019. Beloved wife of the late William Blascak and the late James A. Hinds. She was a loving mother to her son, the late Gerald Blascak and to her daughters, Kathleen (Dave) Kovacs and Denise (Dana) Smith. She was the dear & proud grandmother of Landon & Blake Kovacs and Alaina, Jordan, Janae & Alissa Smith and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a long-time member of St.Cyril's Catholic Church. She was co-owner with her husband, James Hinds, of Allen Stationery and Office Supply in Allen Park for many years. During WWII she proudly worked at the Dearborn Assembly Plant as a Rosie the Riveter. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 10-12am, service at 12 at Weise Funeral Home 7210 Park Ave, Allen Park (313-382-1150). A private burial will take place at Michigan Memorial. Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now