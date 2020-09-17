Or Copy this URL to Share

Gawrych, Margaret I. age 74, of Wyandotte, September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard L. Gawrych. Loving mother of Randall Thomas, Beth Lizyness, Robin Whitman and Mark Garwych. Dearest Nana of Sean, Megan, Timi, Jessi, Reecie, Autumn, Jacob, Avery and Sasha of Savannah, Dominic, Julie, Jayden and Abbi. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ruth Robson and 4 sisters. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.



