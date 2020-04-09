Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Moore

Margaret Moore Obituary
Moore, Margaret. April 7, 2020. Age 76 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of 40 years to Loren Moore. Loving mother of Laura (Paul) Shawver and Mike (Emily Hungate) Moore. Dear sister of Lloyd (Ann) Molitor and Frank Molitor. Dearest grandmother of Paul, Lincoln, Owen, and Alice. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Virginia Molitor and her brothers Eddie and Larry Molitor. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Due to the current restrictions on public gathering and for the safety of our family & our community, we ask that services are limited and private. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Please share memories and leave condolences on Margaret’s online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020
