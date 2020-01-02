|
|
Margaret “Lorena” Noel, age 77 of Gibraltar, formerly of Wyandotte, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Irene Wilson, formerly of River Rouge and her daughter, Linda Noel, formerly of Wyandotte. She is survived by her loving husband, Leon, and children Laura (Matt) Church, Larry (Carole) Noel and Lisa (Tom) Rodgers. She will forever be loved and missed by grandchildren Tom, Cameron, Kristin, Michael, Meghan and Ryan. She is also survived by her beloved brother, Chuck Wilson. Lorena is a 1959 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School in River Rouge and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, making candy, decorating cakes and making rosaries for charity missions. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wyandotte. Memorial gathering begins at 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020