Marian Elizabeth Ricker
RICKER, Marian E., age 90, of Riverview, May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Ricker. Loving mother of Elizabeth (James) Smith and George (Beverly) Ricker. Dearest grandmother of Courtney Rorke, Jeremy (Sarah) Smith, Catherine Ricker and Danielle Ricker and great-grandmother of 7. She is preceded in death parents Mary Scherer and Jospeh Meixner and her 2 brothers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Cancer Society. Service is Wednesday, 11 a.m. (family only please) at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. (family only please). Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
