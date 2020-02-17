Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
Marie G. Montie Obituary
Montie, Marie G. February 17, 2020. Age 96 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Clayton Montie. Loving mother of John (Donna) Montie, Betty (David) Cook, Patrick (Vicki) Montie, Thomas (Jill) Montie and Susan (Rudy) Shuryan. Dearest sister of Theresa Lianna. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, February 21, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM. Molnar Funeral Home-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Saturday, February 22, 2020 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm, Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020
