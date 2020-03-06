Home

Marie Irene (Talamo) Beauvais

BEAUVAIS, MARIE IRENE Marie Irene Beauvais (nee Talamo), formerly of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away on December 8, 2019 while residing at The Orchard House Assisted Living Apartments in Frankfort, Michigan. Marie was born March 28,1928 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania while her mother was visiting her family there. Marie lived in Brooklyn, NY with her parents and younger brother, John (deceased) until her parents made on their promise that she could go anywhere to college if she completed her first year in New York. It was 1946, she was 18 years old, and she chose Paris, France. She attended the Sorbonne, where she immediately met a fellow student and WWII veteran, Robert, whom she married in France in 1948. Soon after, they returned to Michigan to begin their lives together. They lived in Ann Arbor and Dearborn, where they added Michele (Peter), Danielle (Steve) and Patrice (Michel) to their family. Marie attended Eastern Michigan University, where she obtained a master’s degree in education. She spent her career as an elementary school teacher, primarily in the Dearborn Heights and Dearborn School Systems. Her hobbies were many and varied, including traveling ,sailing, tennis, summering in Onekama, MI, knitting, crafts, calligraphy, reading and writing, just to name a few. Her family grew to include 6 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. As the last of her generation (on both sides of her family) she leaves behind...well, everyone. Marie and Robert’s ashes will be interred in Onekama Township Cemetery in the summer of 2020.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020
