Marie Louise (Delp) Nester, age 91 of Taylor, left her earthly family on September 1, 2020 and joined her husband, Gil Nester, in Heaven. She was born December 11, 1928. Louise and Gil were married on February 15, 1947 and enjoyed a beautiful 69 year marriage. She was a loving woman who enjoyed dancing and bingo along with camping as a family. Louise’s heart was always filled with the love of family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Beloved mother of Dennis (Rochelle) Nester, the late Susan (David) Lynch, Timothy (Debbie) Nester, Gregory (Robyn) Nester. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, siblings Blanche and Billie and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Gilbert and brother Carl. It was Louise’s wish to be cremated; a private family service will be held. At the family’s request, memorials may be sent to Compassus Hospice. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center.



