Marie Rose Daley. Age 80 of Southgate. Beloved wife of Jerome Daley. Loving mother of Kelly (David) Poole, Kathy (Jerry) Orman and Jeff (Becky) Daley. Dearest grandmother of Alexandra (Kyle) Whitcomb, Joshua (Emily) Poole, Zachary (Bobbiejoe) Poole, Ashley (Curtis) Gould, Jake Orman and Jeremy Daley. Dear great grandmother of Emma, Joey, Novalee, Zachary Jr., Madison, Lauren and Matthew. Also survived by siblings Margaret Micallef, Maryann Meilak, Joe Grech, Jean Krystyniak and Mark Grech. Marie is preceded in death by parents George and Carrie Grech and sisters Vickie Zahra and Louise Giacobassi. A memorial gathering will be held on October 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior, Southgate, MI 48195. Memorial contributions in honor of Marie Rose Daley are appreciated to Alzheimer’s Association, Dementia Society of America
or Capuchin Soup Kitchen