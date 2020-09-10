Marie V. Friedley (Nee Galardi); 98; born and raised on 9th St. by 2nd Rd in Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully September 8, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. Marie worked in the Philidelphia ship yard wiring ships during WWII, moved to Michigan in 1952 and was a stay-at-home, loving mother. Later, Marie was a sewing maching operator at G.M. Fisher Body Division. She loved gardening, oil painting, working out at the gym and at home with Jack LaLanne, long walks, playing card games and enjoyed doing activities with her grandchildren. Marie re-upholstered furniture, made drapes and some of her own clothes and mending everyones. Mom was always helping around the house. Marie is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Edward G. Friedley and her great grandson, Payton A.A. Byers. She is survived by her sons, Ronald and Robin C. Friedley; grandchildren, Nicole Kaminski, Amber Graham, Lucy Friedley and Robin E. Friedley; also 7 great grandchildren, Ashton, Braxton, Matthew and Weston Graham, Miah Beckman, Robin W. Friedley and Wyatt J. Hill; and many loving nieces and nephews. We will miss you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store