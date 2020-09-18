1/1
MARIE V. (GALARDI) FRIEDLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie V. Friedley (Nee Galardi); 98; born and raised on 9th St. by 2nd Rd in Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully September 8, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. Marie worked in the Philidelphia ship yard wiring ships during WWII, moved to Michigan in 1952 and was a stay-at-home, loving mother. Later, Marie was a sewing maching operator at G.M. Fisher Body Division. She loved gardening, oil painting, working out at the gym and at home with Jack LaLanne, long walks, playing card games and enjoyed doing activities with her grandchildren. Marie re-upholstered furniture, made drapes and some of her own clothes and mending everyones. Mom was always helping around the house. Marie is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Edward G. Friedley and her great grandson, Payton A.A. Byers. She is survived by her sons, Ronald and Robin C. Friedley; grandchildren, Nicole Kaminski, Amber Graham, Lucy Friedley and Robin E. Friedley; also 7 great grandchildren, Ashton, Braxton, Matthew and Weston Graham, Miah Beckman, Robin W. Friedley and Wyatt J. Hill; and many loving nieces and nephews. We will miss you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved