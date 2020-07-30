1/
Marietta Caudill
CAUDILL, Marietta, age 85 of Lincoln Park, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Caudill. Loving mother of the late James Caudill. Dearest sister of Connie Cook, Norman (Wilma) Sexton, Oliver (Brenda) Sexton, Boliver (Jeanette) Sexton and Frances (Jan) Sexton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Minnie Sexton, her brothers Larry Sexton, Jerry Sexton and Carl Sexton and her sisters Stella Mae Burns, Linda Humphrey and Nora Logan. Service is Friday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
