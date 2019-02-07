|
|
Carleton, Marilyn A. Age 90. February 4, 2019. Former teacher at Jesse L. Anderson Elementary School in Trenton. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle Carleton. Loving sister of Penelope Carleton and the late William and Thomas Carleton. Dearest sister-in-law of Anne Carleton. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive) Dearborn, MI 48124 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Instate 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, MI 48120 until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization by visiting .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019