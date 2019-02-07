Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr.
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr.
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Carleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn A. Carleton


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn A. Carleton Obituary
Carleton, Marilyn A. Age 90. February 4, 2019. Former teacher at Jesse L. Anderson Elementary School in Trenton. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle Carleton. Loving sister of Penelope Carleton and the late William and Thomas Carleton. Dearest sister-in-law of Anne Carleton. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive) Dearborn, MI 48124 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Instate 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, MI 48120 until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization by visiting .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.